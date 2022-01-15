SUMMERDALE, Ala. -- Baldwin EMC crews left Summerdale Saturday morning to assist Sawnee EMC in Forsyth County, Ga., in power restoration efforts from a winter storm projected to impact the area.

Fourteen employees headed to Cumming, Ga. Along with their standard supplies, they will include the proper personal protective equipment to work safely under the current COVID-19 conditions, according to co-op officials.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than a year since we were struck by Hurricane Sally and 97 percent of our meters were without power. If we hadn’t had help from our sister cooperatives, it would have taken weeks, if not months, to rebuild and repair our system. We’re happy for the opportunity to help this time around, and we’re grateful to be a part of a community of mutual aid, ” said Baldwin EMC CEO Karen Moore.

Located northeast of Atlanta, Sawnee EMC serves more than 191,000 meters throughout the counties of Forsyth, Gwinnett, Fulton, Cherokee, Dawson, Lumpkin and Hall.

Baldwin EMC, a member-owned electric cooperative serving more than 83,000 accounts in Baldwin and Monroe Counties, is part of a nationwide network of electric cooperatives that assist each other in times of natural disasters. Baldwin EMC has provided assistance numerous times to other cooperatives across the southeast following hurricanes, tornadoes and ice storms.