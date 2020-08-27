SUMMERDALE, Ala. --Baldwin EMC will be sending 10 employees to assist Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) in DeRidder, La., in power restoration efforts following the landfall of Hurricane Laura. The crews will depart from the co-op’s Summerdale headquarters at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 28, and will include employees from the operations and transportation departments.
Baldwin EMC began preparing for departure following a request earlier in the week. With the storm making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, the crews have packed food, water and other necessary items to help sustain them. Along with their standard supplies, they have also included the proper personal protective equipment to work safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.
BECi provides service to more than 40,000 electric accounts in southwestern Louisiana. The cooperative’s headquarters are in DeRidder, with branch offices in Lake Charles and Leesville.
Baldwin EMC is part of a nationwide network of electric cooperatives that assist each other in times of natural disasters. Baldwin EMC has provided assistance numerous times to other cooperatives across the southeast following hurricanes, tornadoes and ice storms.
