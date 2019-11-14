Baldwin EMC host blood, coat, and food drive, provide free cancer screenings

Baldwin EMC is getting into the spirit of giving this holiday season.
Baldwin EMC is hosting their annual Power of Giving blood, coat and food drive at their campus in Summerdale.
Dozens across the county have been stopping in all Thursday to donate blood through LifeSouth, bring old coats, and canned foods to help those in need right here in our own community.
This year Infirmary Health even made a stop to provide free cancer screenings on site in their new mobile screening bus.
“We’re friends and neighbors, we have people here that work at Baldwin EMC and live here in the local community, so its just in their spirit of giving, and this is one way we can do that," said Mark Ingram, Vice President of Public Relations for Baldwin EMC.
Baldwin EMC will continue to collect coats throughout the month leading up to Thanksgiving.
