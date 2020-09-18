SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - As of 9 a.m., Baldwin EMC announced it has approximately 71,157 members experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Sally.
Baldwin EMC employees, along with 750 other lineworkers from across the country, are working diligently to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.
Officials say additional lineworkers are expected to arrive today and by Saturday, more than 1,100 lineworkers will be working on outage restoration.
They say however, due to the widespread damage, the company does expect extended outages in some areas.
Baldwin EMC is optimistic of restoring power to thousands of meters today and tomorrow across the service area. They also hope to have all substations energized by midnight tonight.
OUTAGES BY AREA
• North of Interstate 10: 5,999 members without power
• Between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 98 going east/west: 18,731 members without power
• South of U.S. Highway 98: 52,427 members without power
Baldwin EMC’s offices are closed until further notice as employees work to restore power.
OUTAGE REPORTING LINE:
Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage should call (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374. Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)
For the most up-to-date outage information, follow Baldwin EMC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaldwinEMC/), Instagram (instagram.com/baldwinemc) and Twitter (twitter.com/baldwinemc) or visit www.baldwinemc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.