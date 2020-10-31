BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --As of 3:00 p.m. today, Baldwin EMC announced that power has been restored to 100% of the cooperative’s meters that are not damaged and are able to receive power.
It has been only three days since Hurricane Zeta moved across the service area knocking out power to more than 30,000 of the co-op’s meters, only five weeks after Hurricane Sally devastated the co-op’s system with a direct hit.
All Baldwin EMC offices will open on Monday, Nov. 2., and resume normal business hours – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
OUTAGE REPORTING LINE: Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage should call (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.