SUMMERDALE Ala, (WALA) Baldwin EMC has released an update on power restoration in the county
The update reads as follows:
As of 9 a.m., Baldwin EMC announced it has restored power to nearly 72,000 meters, approximately 90% of its system. The cooperative now has 6,305 meters remaining without power due to Hurricane Sally. Of the 100 total circuits on the system, 99 now have power.
These numbers may fluctuate as crews are working in the field. This is not unusual during power restoration after a major storm.
OUTAGES BY AREA
• North of Interstate 10: 6,578 total meters restored, 45 meters without power; all circuits restored
• Between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 98 going east/west:
17,607 total meters restored, 1,474 meters without power; all circuits restored
• South of U.S. Highway 98: 47,666 total meters restored, 4,786 meters without power; 1 circuit without power
Baldwin EMC employees, along hundreds of other line workers from across the country, are working diligently to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Due to the widespread damage, the company does expect extended outages in some areas.
Baldwin EMC’s offices are closed until further notice as employees work to restore power.
OUTAGE REPORTING LINE: Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage should call (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374. Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)
For the most up-to-date outage information, follow Baldwin EMC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaldwinEMC/), Instagram (instagram.com/baldwinemc) and Twitter (twitter.com/baldwinemc) or visit www.baldwinemc.com.
