FOLEY, Ala (WALA) -- The power remains out to huge portions of Baldwin County after Hurricane Sally and it could be out for weeks.
That as people wait in long lines just to fill up their tank.
If you ask anyone in Baldwin County right now, gas is liquid gold.
“It runs out quick when everybody finds out somebody is open,” said Vicki Hughes.
At the Shell on the Baldwin Beach Express, people waited hours for a chance to get gas for generators and their cars.
“I’ve never waited 2.5 hours for anything and my wife will tell you I am not a patient man,” said Juan Moreno.
“I just want to be able to get home I don’t care how long I have to wait I just don’t want to have to call my brother halfway home and tell him ‘hey I got to leave the car can you come and get me,’” said Sean Seibert.
That rush for gas partly because so many people are in the dark.
Baldwin EMC says the power is out for 95% of their service area.
“A lot of our lineman have said that this is much worse than Opal or Ivan,” said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC. “It was a devastating hit to our entire service territory.”
To deal with the nearly 2,000 broken poles and 4,300 trees on power lines, about 1,600 crews are coming in from around the country and they will be housed at a makeshift city at OWA where they will be fed and kept comfortable.
“It’s gonna take up to several weeks before our total restoration is completed,” Ingram said.
Back at the pumps, while drivers wait for power the gas might just hold them over.
“I’ve got gas cans in the back, I’ve got a generator so I’m thankful to have that. A lot of people don’t have it,’ Hughes said.
