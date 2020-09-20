FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin EMC said it has power back to 61% of its customers following Hurricane Sally as of Sunday evening.
The company said 29,307 locations are still without power and hundreds of workers from Baldwin EMC and companies from several other states are making repairs.
Due to the widespread damage from the storm, Baldwin EMC expects extended outages in some areas.
The company released the following list of outages by area:
- North of Interstate 10: 5,887 total meters restored, 736 meters without power
- Between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 98 going east/west: 10,935 total meters restored, 8,146 meters without power
- South of U.S. Highway 98: 32,027 total meters restored, 20,425 meters without power
Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage should call (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374. Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.