SUMMERDALE, Ala (WALA) -- Power companies on the Gulf Coast are preparing for Hurricane Delta just weeks after Hurricane Sally caused a lot of damage to the power grid in Baldwin County.
“We’ve got poles that are still leaning,” said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC. “We’ve got low hanging power lines. We’ve got low hanging service drops.”
The utility company is working to fix those issues quickly. Now, they are also having to prepare for Hurricane Delta that could cause more damage.
“Being impacted by a storm within 20 days of landfall that Sally made, it could be catastrophic to our area,” Ingram said.
Throughout Baldwin County, trees and debris can be found all over and that is a concern as Hurricane Delta creeps closer.
Baldwin EMC says they have stocked up after Sally. They have poles, transformers and cross-arms ready to go should they need to respond after Delta.
“We would like to guarantee power 24 hours a day, but you cannot do that when mother nature has different things in mind,” Ingram said.
