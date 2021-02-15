SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) – Baldwin EMC has issued an alert for members as our area prepares for severe winter weather. While the cooperative is not anticipating major impacts to our service area, they say power outages are possible due to freezing temperatures and the potential for icy conditions.

“When we face a winter storm like this, two factors can cause power outages. The first is ice accumulation, which can be damaging to power lines and other equipment,” says Mark Ingram, Baldwin EMC’s vice president of corporate services and public relations. “The second factor is unusually high power demand across our service area, caused by heating systems working overtime to keep our homes warm.”

Ingram says Baldwin EMC employees will be monitoring the co-op’s service area around the clock, and crews will be on call to respond to outages as quickly and safely as possible. However, it’s very important for members to make a plan now in case outages do happen, as power restoration could take longer than normal if road conditions become hazardous.

“As always, we encourage our members to stay home and stay safe during this weather. Remember to protect your people, pets, plants, and pipes. And if you have a power outage, please report it as soon as possible,” Ingram says.

If power does go out, members are asked to turn off their heaters and leave them off for 15 minutes after the power comes back on. Ingram says this precaution keeps Baldwin EMC’s equipment from being overloaded when power is restored.

Baldwin EMC members can report power outages 24-hours a day, seven days a week by calling (251) 989-6247, or texting Outage to 85700. Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.