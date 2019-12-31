DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Health Department on Tuesday warned residents that a sewage spill occurred in the Daphne area.
According to a report received by health officials, an unknown source of sewage at 159 Bayview Drive has resulted in estimated 900 gallons to be spilled into D'Olive Creek.
The health department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, they are advised to thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.
