Christmas came early for several Baldwin County students Wednesday morning.
Baldwin Realtors teamed up with Baldwin County Schools and Shoes that Fit to help boost students’ self-esteem through something as small as a new pair of shoes.
24 Baldwin County schools are receiving shoes for students in need, while more than a hundred Swift Elementary School students were chosen to receive their own brand-new pair of shoes Wednesday.
It felt like Christmas morning for every adult and student in the room as kids tried on their new kicks!
Shoes that Fit is a nonprofit that is dedicated to making sure all students can head to school to learn with dignity, joy, and well-fitting shoes.
Swift students also received a new pair of socks to go with their new shoes.
Two dozen Baldwin County schools in total received shoes to provide to children in need.
