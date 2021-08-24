COVID in schools is a big concern for school administrators and many parents. Baldwin County Schools began releasing its daily COVID-19 transparency report Monday, August 23, 2021 just as it did at the start of school last year. At first glance the numbers seem to paint a bleak picture. Monday’s COVID-related absences were seven times what they were at the same time in 2020.

Something to keep in mind when you see the stark contrast between last year’s absences and this year’s is that there were 7,000 kids enrolled in virtual school last year. This year there are roughly 600 students in the virtual program. So, a lot more students are actually going to school this year.

Here’s a look at the big picture. On August 24, 2020, there was a total of 59 reported COVID-related absences compared to 425 on August 23, 2021. Of the 38 schools reporting COVID-related absences, just five made up more than 25% of the total, and of those five, four are elementary schools with children too young to qualify for vaccination.

School officials said the numbers don’t surprise them because they’ve said all along that COVID is all around us, including in the classrooms. They said Mondays also return the highest number of absences because of the weekend.

In a statement to Fox 10 News, Superintendent, Eddie Tyler said,

“I am not surprised by the numbers as we have been monitoring our schools since classes started this month. Mondays are always high coming back from the weekend. Also, our efforts intentionally over-report in that we are not reporting ONLY COVID positive people. We report everyone who has it, might have it or doesn't have it but isn't in school because someone else around them might have it. We also have people staying home because someone else in their house was exposed, but no one in their home has it. On the other hand, we have asymptomatic students in our halls every day. So, I am not shocked by these numbers, if anything, I am disappointed it has come back around and we are having to deal with this.

We will continue to watch for trends in our communities because what is happening there is what is happening in our schools.”

The daily transparency report is not cumulative. It only counts new absences from the day of the report.