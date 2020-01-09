Baldwin County Schools announced Thursday, January 9, 2020 all activities scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled. The projected storms on Saturday, January 11, 2020 have EMA officials on both sides of the bay on high alert.
Baldwin County residents are also taking it seriously. It’s rare that we see a severe weather threat as high as level three along the coast. This means the probability of experiencing damaging winds, hail and even tornados, is high.
“I’ll be monitoring the news and of course my cell phone and will also be you know, making sure there’s not things outside that can be flying around,” said Baldwin County resident, Brad Cunningham.
EMA officials want to remind citizens to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, such as a weather radio, television or phone apps. Make sure those devices are charged and have fresh batteries. A quick stop by your local hardware store ahead of time should get you ready for any short-term problems.
“You can come in and get the stuff to board up windows if you think it’s necessary as far as wood or get tape to tape off your windows…getting rope and having it handy just in case you need to pull or tow something out of your way…tarps if you want to cover up anything,” explained Moe Heim with Paris Ace Hardware in Gulf Shores.
The Emergency Management team in Baldwin County has scheduled a webinar with the National Weather Service for Friday morning. After they get the latest information, there will be a phone conference with county and city leaders. EMA suggests residents also review their plans for Saturday in case any changes need to be made.
“We have some competitions and some tournaments that are happening and so some of our school systems are engaged in those and some of our teams are actually traveling so we want to make sure that if we’re traveling the roadways, that we are safe while we’re doing that so we are talking to our school systems about those activities,” Jenni Guerry with Baldwin County EMA said prior to the school system’s announcement.
Another event that has already been cancelled for Saturday is the annual E-Cycle and Shred Event in Gulf Shores. It has been rescheduled for January 18th. Be sure to tune in to Fox 10 News on air and online for the very latest in changing weather conditions.
