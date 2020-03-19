Baldwin County Public Schools will be serving sack breakfasts and lunches Thursday and Friday in all schools. All school sites will serve a breakfast and a lunch meal between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday. As of now, meals will only be served this week in schools. Check back at this site for updated information and on BCBE social media sites, as well.
Baldwin schools serving breakfasts, lunches on Thursday, Friday
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
You may also like
Most Popular
Articles
- First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Mobile County
- Walmart shortens its hours and stores across America close their doors
- Single mom of 6 who beat stage 4 breast cancer dies from coronavirus
- Alabama Power, Spire will not disconnect services to those impacted by coronavirus crisis
- Wind Creek visitor test positive for COVID-19; all properties to close for 24 hours
- 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama
- Spanish Fort mourns the loss of Rockwell Elementary 3rd grader
- Alabama reports 29 COVID-19 cases in the state
- Alabama students missing school Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday will not be marked unexcused
- Family of 4 could get $3,000 under virus relief plan
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.