Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack, Loxley police officer Stephen Bailey and the town of Loxley have been hit with a wrongful-death lawsuit over a high-speed police chase that preceded a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 10.

Representatives of the estates of two victims, Kevin Andrews and Joseph Andrews, filed the suit on Thursday, the two-year anniversary of the fatal wreck.

The chase began when Bailey, who was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, tried to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Dominic Scottie Garcia Jr. The officer spotted Garcia changing lanes without using his turn signal, according to the civil complaint filed in Baldwin County Circuit Court.

At some point, Garcia made a U-turn and started heading east in the westbound lanes, against the flow of traffic. The suit alleges that Bailey continued the pursuit.

The Malibu crashed head-on into a car driven by Joseph Andrews, 81-year-old St. Simons Island, Georgia, resident. He died, along with son Kevin Andrews, 54, of San Diego.

The suit alleges that Bailey acted recklessly and that was “deliberately indifferent to the constitutional rights of the Plaintiffs’ deceased, despite the fact that he had time to consider his actions and terminate the high-speed chase.

The complaint also alleges the Mack was “deliberately indifferent” to the fact that officers under his supervision were engaging in unconstitutional conduct.

Allegations against the town of Loxley, which employed Bailey, focus on the municipality’s alleged failure to train its officers on the dangers of high-speed chases; failure to discipline officers when they initiated high-speed chases inappropriately; and failure to adopt policies the prevent citizens’ loss of life, liberty and property.