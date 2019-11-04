Bookkeeper details accounting discrepancies at Baldwin 911 system ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) – The board that oversees Baldwin County’s 911 system on Friday hea…

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) – A months-long investigation into accounting irregularities in the Baldwin County 911 system is over, and law enforcement officials found no criminal intent, officials said Monday.

The board that runs the Baldwin County Emergency Communication District asked the Sheriff’s Office to investigate after it discovered bills had been paid late, improper withholding on employee paychecks and other issues.

The discovery led to the suspension and later retirement of the system’s longtime director, Chris Heger. Administrative assistant Janie Hamric also left her post.

Officials from the 911 system said the law enforcement investigation found that concerns of criminal activity were “unfounded.” A regularly scheduled audit by the state Examiners of Public Accounts also found no misuse of public funds, according to 911 board attorney Mark Ryan.

“They did not find anything untoward,” he said.

Ryan praised the work of the Sheriff’s Office.

“They interviewed people,” he said. “They were very thorough.”

Ryan said the board has taken steps to address internal accounting weaknesses. Joby Smith, hired to replace Heger as director, has been on the job since September. In addition, Ryan noted, the board hired a certified public accountant to review the books on a monthly basis.

The Sheriff’s Office report comes as the 911 system prepares to move into a new facility across the street that greatly expands the system’s space and capacity. Ryan said the system has been planning the move since 2007, when it purchased 32 acres. He said the move should be complete by December.

“Things are very much so on track,” he said.