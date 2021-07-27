Baller Dream Foundation donates toys and other supplies to USA Hospital

FAIRHOPE, Ala. --On Tuesday July 27 morning, the Central Gulf Coast office of The Baller Dream Foundation (BDF) will be making a special delivery to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, which will include an assortment of art supplies, toy & activities, gas gift cards, and restaurant gift cards.
The funding of these items was made possible by generous donations that were made during a charity event held on June 23 at Little Point Clear, in Fairhope.
The Baller Dream Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that lifts the spirits of brave young cancer warriors, ages birth-25.
The young people served by BDF are not called patients, but “Ballers”. Baller is a modern-day term suggesting a person is doing well, feeling well, and in control.
BDF Ballers are incredibly resilient, courageous, and deserving of recognition for their tenacity and conquer-cancer mindset.
The Central Gulf Coast BDF is working closely with Mobile based, USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital and provides in-hospital, volunteer-led activities to help ease the minds of young warriors, as well as support for their families.
For more information contact Pam Hunter, Central Gulf Coast Executive Director at Pam@ballerdream.org or check out the website https://ballerdream.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.