The Wharf is hosting a family-friendly outdoor event this weekend.

The 12th annual Bama Coast Cruisin' Car Show will be going on Friday and Saturday. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission and parking are both free.

The awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

More details are available at bamacoastcruisin.com.