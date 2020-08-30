DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. -- According to Mayor Collier, this morning, a barge struck the fender system under the Dauphin Island Bridge.
The bridge superstructure was not damaged.
There were no injuries reported and traffic is currently flowing. Motorists are advised though to drive with caution in the area.
ALDOT has been notified about the incident.
