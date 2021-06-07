BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Bay Minette Area Senior Center and adult nutrition program is now open.

The new location is on East 5th Street at Blackburn Avenue. That is the former Bay Minette Intermediate School campus.

The Senior Center will operate under temporary hours for the month of June: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tentatively scheduled events include Bridge at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Bingo at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday; Needlepoint Class at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Dominoes at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Other card games can be played during the week such as Skipbo, Canasta, etc.

Potluck dinners will not be held the next few months as the Senior Center slowly reopens to a full activity calendar. For information about the Senior Center activities, call 580-1676.