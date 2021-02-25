More details have now come out regarding a wild police chase in Baldwin County Wednesday, February 24, 2021. All three suspects have now been booked into the Baldwin County Jail on a wide variety of charges and are awaiting a bond hearing.

“These were…I would consider three bad guys,” Bay Minette Police Chief, Al Tolbert emphatically stated Wednesday afternoon.

Mark Allen Snellgrove, Rodger Anthony Manning and Terry Lee Bofonchik, all from Florida face a score of charges, including felony assault after three Bay Minette Police officers were injured during the incident. Those officers and two of the suspects ended up in the hospital with minor injuries.

It all started at the American Pride convenience store on Hand Avenue about 10:30 a.m. when Bay Minette Police responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle parked at the store. When officers tried to question the men inside the truck, they said the driver took off, knocking an officer to the ground.

“The offender continued southbound on Hand avenue, driving backwards with both the driver’s and the back driver’s side doors open,” Tolbert said.

Police dash-cam video of the ensuing chase shows the pursuit through a Bay Minette neighborhood before going north into Stockton and then back south into the Crossroads community, ending on dead-end Quinley Road.

“I heard a bunch of sirens coming down the road and I really didn’t know what was going on,” exclaimed Caleb Powell who lives nearby.

The flurry of activity was a shock to residents there. The chase ended on private property at the end of the road when an officer in pursuit forced the suspect’s pickup into a fallen pine tree. It all came to an end on Darwin Cook’s property.

“I was more than shocked. I didn’t know what I was seeing,” Cook said in disbelief.

Police said speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour during the chase. During the arrest, police said the back seat passenger, Rodger Manning bit an officer’s finger during a struggle. The driver Mark Snellgrove was apprehended only after a canine was put inside the truck to subdue him.

Police recovered three handguns, two reported stolen, meth and other drug paraphernalia. During the chase, police said the suspects threw a gun, a speaker box, drugs, and an assortment of tools out the window.

“They didn’t want to be caught with the stolen guns. They didn’t want to be caught with the drugs I’m sure so that was probably their reason for initiating this chase,” said Tolbert.

All three men are all being held in the Baldwin County Jail on no bond pending a bond hearing. That bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, February 26, 2021.