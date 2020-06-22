BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Bay Minette Police Department says that on Sunday night a vehicle accident claimed the lives of three young men.
The department posted this message to social media this morning: "Last night three area families were rocked by a tragic vehicle accident that claimed the lives of three young men. We ask our community to wrap their arms around these families and their many friends as they deal with this unimaginable accident. We here at the Bay Minette Police Department are deeply saddened by the loss of members of our community."
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday said ALEA Troopers are are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. Sunday just west of Bay Minette.
ALEA said three juveniles were traveling southbound on Baldwin 39 in a 2014 Infinity Q50, when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver and both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, ALEA said.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
