BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Bay Minette Fire Department early Thursday morning responded to a "small fire" at the county jail, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
The fire was in the laundry room and was quickly extinguished, officials said.
The BCSO released the following:
On September 30, 2021, at approximately 2:45 a.m. a small fire started in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center’s laundry room. One dryer and several uniforms caught fire while the dryer was in use. The fire was quickly contained and put out by corrections personnel; however, out of an abundance of caution the Bay Minette fire department responded to ensure the fire had been fully extinguished. The facility remained secure during the entire incident and no employees or inmates were injured or displaced.
