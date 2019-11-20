According to the Bay Minette Police Department, 30-year-old Timothy Dewayne Thomas Jr was arrested during a traffic stop for an outstanding sodomy 1st arrest warrant.
The arrest, which came after the Bay Minette Police Department was notified in early October 2019 by DHR regarding a minor child who had been sexual assaulted, happened on Tuesday, November 19.
Officials say they determined through their investigation that Thomas was the suspect and developed probable cause to issue a warrant for his arrest for the charge of sodomy in the first degree.
Thomas is currently in the Baldwin County Corrections Center held on a no bond. A bond hearing will be set and we will release that information when comes available. No other details or information is available for release at this time regarding this arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.