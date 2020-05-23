BAY MINETTE, Ala. --On Friday, May 22, 2020, at 9:10 p.m., Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Services Division received a report of a domestic dispute in the 9000 block of Cottage Hill Rd. in Bay Minette.
Upon arrival, Deputies discovered the victim, Candise Marie Kleinatland, 35, inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted life saving measures, but Kleinatland expired on the scene. Kleinatland’s live-in boyfriend, Elzie Rufus Joiner, 39, was taken into custody on the scene after admitting to Deputies he shot Kleinatland.
A 12 year old was inside the residence when the shooting occurred but was unharmed.
Joiner was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Correction Center and charged with discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and murder.
Joiner has no bond at this time.
