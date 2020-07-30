BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bay Minette Police arrested a man on Thursday after he was accused of raping a child under the age of 12.
Investigators said they received a report in February that 29-year-old Corneise Colins Payne assaulted the victim. A warrant was issued earlier in July and Payne was tracked down and arrested in Atmore.
He's held in the Baldwin County Jail on a charge of first-degree rape and is awaiting a bond hearing.
