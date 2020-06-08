BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bay Minette Police charged a man with shooting a woman four days after she filed a report that said he sexually abused her.
Officers were called to a home on Magnolia Street on Sunday, June 7, and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators said Robert Lee Jones Jr. was identified as the gunman was and taken into custody after officers found him at his home.
Police charged Jones with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
According to the Bay Minette Police Department, the shooting victim filed a complaint on June 3 that said Jones attacked her at his home. Investigators said they found enough evidence to charge Jones with first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree assault connected to that incident.
Jones is being held in jail without bond.
