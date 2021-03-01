BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Police say officers attempted to serve a child support warrant on Charlie Crook on Sunday, February 28.

They say as he was driving on Magnolia Street, the vehicle came to a stop at a residence on Magnolia Street.

According to officials, Crook exited the vehicle and began to flee from officers on foot. They say he was captured a short time later hiding in a wooded area. Crook was found to in possession of approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, an amount of synthetic marijuana, and a personal amount of marijuana.

Officials say Crook has a history of Robbery 2nd, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, drug possessions, numerous attempting to elude, and numerous resisting arrest charges.

Crook was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd, attempting to elude, and issued four traffic citations.

Crook is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center on a no bond for the drug trafficking charge. Crook will have a bond hearing later today.