BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bay Minette Municipal Court is offering Warrant Amnesty Days to provide an opportunity for those with certain Municipal Court charges to clear their case without being physically arrested.

The Amnesty Days will be offered 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 to Jan. 21 at Municipal Court, located on the second floor of Bay Minette City Hall. Only traffic cases are eligible for warrant amnesty.

Amnesty is offered to all individuals who have received traffic tickets, failed to appear or pay fines, and for whom warrants have been issued or pending on these charges. Anyone wishing to take advantage of this program may do so by contacting the Municipal Court at 251-580-2558.

Only individuals with outstanding warrants for failing to attend court on their assigned date are eligible for this program. Anyone with a warrant who comes into contact with law enforcement prior to taking advantage of this amnesty program is subject to immediate arrest.

For information concerning the Amnesty Days procedure, call the magistrate’s office at 251-580-2558 or go in person to the office located on the Second floor of City Hall, 301 D’Olive Street, Bay Minette AL 36507.