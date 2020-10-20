BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Minette City Council voted unanimously to honor the late David B. Cox by renaming the Universal Playground in his memory.
Officials say Cox was instrumental in the planning and design of the Universal Playground which opened in 2011. New signage will be ordered and installed to reflect this name.
The David B. Cox Universal Playground features typical playground equipment, but with a design that accommodates those with special needs.
The play area includes zip slides, climbing walls, various slides, umbrella canopies and Americans with Disabilities Act-approved amenities. It also include double ramps to allow for multiple wheelchairs, and the groundcover is concrete with a padding overlay to make it easier for wheelchairs to maneuver through the park.
The resolution approved to rename the park the David B. Cox Universal Playground reads:
"David B. Cox spent his life knocking down every obstacle presented by a disability call Spinal Muscular Atrophy; and
WHEREAS, in first grade, David B. Cox represented the State of Alabama as Alabama’s Easter Seals Child; and
WHEREAS, as a student at Baldwin County High School, David B. Cox was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and Delta Belles and Beaux; as well as being a representative at Alabama Boys State; and
WHEREAS, David B. Cox graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia with a degree in mechanical engineering and built his own successful engineering firm, Cox Consulting; and
WHEREAS, David B. Cox served on the Baldwin County Board of Education and as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher for First Baptist Church of Bay Minette; and
WHEREAS, David B. Cox played an integral part in the engineering of the all-inclusive universal playground and was a major part of its implementation and opening in 2011; the City of Bay Minette, would like to honor the life and memory of David B. Cox in a lasting and appropriate manner.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Bay Minette, in regular meeting assembled, that the Universal Playground located at Bradley Avenue and 12th Street shall hereafter be named:
“The David B. Cox Universal Playground”
DONE, this the 19th day of October 2020."
