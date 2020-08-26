BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bay Minette police investigators made an arrest in the robbery of the Summit Gas Station that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Police say the arrest happened late Tuesday evening in the Rosinton community. Investigators arrested Andrew Mitchell Norred, 32, of Loxley and charged him with first-degree robbery.
Investigators say Norred was found to be still wearing some of the same clothing observed in the surveillance video taken from the store during the robbery. Norred has an extensive criminal history for crimes of robbery, burglary, gun possession, drug possession, theft and assaults, according to police.
Norred is currently held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center. He will have a bond hearing later today.
"Bay Minette Police credits this quick arrest of Norred to our citizens," a news release states. "After making this crime available to the public on Tuesday, investigators received numerous tips from the public that aided in the capture of Norred."
