BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Theodore man was tased following a pursuit by Bay Minette police officers late Wednesday night, according to the police department.

Police say that at about 11:30 p.m. officers stopped a blue Chevrolet truck pulling a utility trailer for a traffic violation on Highway 59 near Highway 287. During the course of the traffic stop the driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Casey Aaron Dixson of Theodore, drove away from officers, police say.

Officers engaged in what authorities described as a slow-speed vehicle pursuit traveling northbound on Highway 59.

During the pursuit, police say, Dixson discarded items from within the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Officers ended the pursuit north of Interstate 65 by forcing Dixson to drive into the ditch, disabling Dixson’s vehicle.

Police say Dixson refused to exit the vehicle and was ultimately tased by officers.

Dixson was arrested for numerous charges and taken to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center.

According to police, several fake identifications were discovered along the roadside that Dixson discarded from the vehicle. A 45-caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia items and narcotics were found inside the vehicle, they say.

Dixson has a long criminal history and is a convicted felon.

Dixson remains in jail on a no bond due to having outstanding warrants with other agencies, according to the Bay Minette PD.