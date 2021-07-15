BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert on Thursday released new details about the recapture the prior day of an escaped child rapist.

Tolbert provided a news release stating it was shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday when his department received a call with news that an Alabama Department of Corrections inmate had escaped custody of security officers in the area of 2002 Hand Ave. in Bay Minette.

Fountain Correctional Center inmate Jessie Lee Tidwell Jr, a convicted child rapist, escaped while being transported to a doctor’s office located at that address, where a scheduled doctor’s visit was set to take place, the release states. Tidwell was being transported by the private security transport company 2 Security Services LLC, it says.

According to police, the BMPD learned after the manhunt was over and Tidwell was back in custody that the inmate escaped after he and security guards arrived at the parking lot of the doctor’s office and the transport vehicle was parked.

The BMPD says that after the escape a large law enforcement response descended on the area and a perimeter was quickly established. This allowed law enforcement to contain the escapee to a small area, according to police.

The BMPD relayed the following account via the news release:

Alabama Department of Correction K-9 teams tracked the escapee to a maintenance facility owned by the Baldwin County Board of Education. The escapee was found hiding in a wooden crate inside an unoccupied metal shop. This location is approximately a quarter of a mile from where he originally escaped from. Tidwell made his way to this location through a heavily wet and wooded area from the doctor’s office. The quick action and teamwork by all law enforcement agencies involved brought a quick and successful ending to this incident. Bay Minette Police Department, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin Sheriff’s Office Correction Center, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Coastal Alabama Police Department and Alabama Department of Corrections agencies were all involved in this manhunt.

Tidwell has served about 8 years of a 30-year prison sentence for second-degree rape of a child under 12 out of Colbert County.