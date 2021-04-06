BAY MINETTE, Ala. --Bay Minette Police Department Narcotic Investigators and Patrol Officers executed a narcotics search warrant on Scarlet Drive yesterday evening.
This investigation resulted after receiving numerous citizen complaints and a law enforcement investigation.
Investigators found methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia items to indicate narcotics were sold from the residence.
Three occupants of the home were arrested.
Brian Loyd Kenner was arrested for Drug Paraphernalia and a outstanding warrant. Kenner is currently in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on $ 1,000 bond.
Holly Leanne Ramer was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.
Ramer is currently held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a no bond due to an unrelated outstanding warrant.
Chelsea Omega Seagrove was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering With Physical Evidence.
Seagrove is currently held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a $6,000 bond.
