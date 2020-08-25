BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Bay Minette are asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.
According to police, at about 3:50 a.m. today the Bay Minette Police Department responded to a robbery of the Summit Gas Station located at 509 McMeans Ave.
Police say the suspect is described as a slender white male in his early 20s. The suspect was wearing checkered pants with a grey sweatshirt and white ball cap. The ball cap has the letters B R E on the right side of the cap. The suspect was armed with a black handgun. The suspect left the store driving a small, silver four door sedan.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, you are encouraged to call the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559, or you can email the information anonymously to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.