BAY MINETTE, Ala. --According to the Bay Minette Police Department's Facebook page, they are asking the public for help identifying those individuals responsible for committing acts of vandalism to the old Bay Minette Elementary/Intermediate School located at 600 Blackburn Avenue, Bay Minette, Al.
Numerous windows broken, walls spray painted, furniture damaged, fire extinguishers discharged, and other equipment damaged inside the building.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Bay Minette Department at 251-580-2559 or you can email your information and remain anonymous to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us
