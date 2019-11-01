Dramatic dash cam video from a Bay Minette police cruiser caught the moment and an 18-wheeler collide.
Officials say it happened Friday afternoon on McMeans Avenue and West 3rd Street.
Seconds after the crash, you can see the officer and other people nearby getting out of their vehicles to help.
We're told no one was seriously injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.