BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Bay Minette Police Department has released more details on Wednesday's high-speed pursuit through north Baldwin County.

The pursuit, with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, resulted in three arrests and three injured officers.

From the Bay Minette Police Department:

On February 24, 2021, at approximately 10:36 Am, Bay Minette Police Officers responded to the American pride Gas Station located on Hand Avenue. This call for service was for a vehicle and three male subjects who had been parked in front of the store for an extended amount of time.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the driver of the vehicle Mark Allen Snellgrove. During this encounter officers attempted to identify Snellgrove. Snellgrove gave officers a false name. When the officer confronted Snellgrove about the false information he provided, Snellgrove attempted to drive away. One officer attempted to reach inside the fleeing vehicle and turn the engine off. During this attempt the fleeing vehicle struck a Bay Minette Police car and a utility pole. This caused the officer that was hanging onto the vehicle to be thrown from the vehicle into another parked vehicle and the asphalt. This officer suffered minor injuries.

Snellgrove and the two passengers fled the scene and led officers on a high-speed chase through residential areas of Bay Minette, the Stockton Community and eventually ending the pursuit on Quinley Road in the Crossroads community. Snellgrove drove onto private property on a dead-end road and attempted to maneuver around officers to drive back onto the public roadway. Two Bay Minette Police Officers rammed the fleeing vehicle simultaneously causing the suspect vehicle to become immobile.

During the pursuit the suspects threw numerous items from the vehicle to include, drugs, speaker box, tools, and a firearm.

The front seat passenger, Terry L Bofonchik of Laurel Hill Florida was immediately taken into custody without incident.

Backseat passenger Rodger Anthony Manning of Baker Florida ignored officers’ commands and was tased and removed from the vehicle. Manning continued to resist arrest after being tased and removed from the vehicle. Manning bit an officer’s finger during this struggle.

Driver Mark Allen Snellgrove of FT Walton Beach Florida refused to exit the vehicle and ignored officer’s commands to do so. BCSO released a K-9 bite dog into the vehicle. The K-9 successful apprehended the driver and removed him from the vehicle.

Two handguns were located and are confirm stolen handguns. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia items were also found that was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

All three suspects have lengthy criminal histories. The three suspects are currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center held on a no bond for their charges. A bond hearing will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, for all three suspects. This list of charges for each suspect can be seen viewed via internet. http://bcsonline.co.baldwin.al.us/smartweb/jail.aspx

The officers involved in this incident are all OK sustaining only minor injuries.