BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Police Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that began on Hand Ave around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, February 24.

Officials say the pursuit traveled north to the Stockton community and back south on Hwy 225 to County Rd 138. The chase ended on Quinley Road.

Police confirm they have three men in custody.

According to authorities, initially Bay Minette Police received a call from the American Pride Gas Station located on Hand Ave regarding three suspicious male subjects in a vehicle that had been parked in their parking lot for an extended time.

They say when officers made contact with the driver he attempted to drive away. One Bay Minette Police Officer reached inside the vehicle through the opened driver’s door and attempted to shut the vehicle off. The officer was unsuccessful. The officer fell from the moving vehicle as it sped away.

Officials say the officer is currently being checked at North Baldwin Infirmary for degree of injury.

We're working to get more details as to what started the chase.