On November 21, 2019, the Bay Minette Police Department was made aware of a Facebook post regarding a suspicious persons encounter at the Walmart in Bay Minette.
Officials say the Facebook post indicated that a large Caucasian male subject had followed the complainant and her daughter to their vehicle. The post stated that the Caucasian male did not say anything but just stood at the passenger door of their vehicle where her daughter was sitting.
After receiving this information, the Bay Minette Police Department contacted the individual who made the post. After speaking to the reporting party, we discovered that incident occurred on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at approximately 5:15 PM. A report was generated and an investigation began.
Video surveillance from the Walmart store was obtained. This entire incident was captured on store surveillance video. We learned from the video that an elderly man and an elderly lady had approached several people in the parking lot asking for help to jump their vehicle off. After discovering this information from viewing the parking lot video surveillance we determined that no foul play was intended.
