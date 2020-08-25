Bay Minette Public Library offers STEAM kits

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Minette Public Library has STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) kits available for in-library use, officials announced Tuesday.
They say these STEAM-to-Go Kits are from Penworthy and help “foster the development of critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.” The library currently has three available: Science and Nature, which includes a microscope; Robotics and Coding; and a Magnet kit.
According to officials, patrons can make use of the reference area or program room to work with the kits, which are for in-house use only.
“We decided to offer STEAM kits not only to broaden our offerings to our patrons but to also give children an added avenue for engagement. Hands-on learning reinforces the concepts being taught but it’s also fun for the kids,” said Joanna Bailey, Library Director. “When children are having fun, they don't even realize they are learning.”
Bailey said they hope to add to their collection. The kits range in price from $75 to $150 and cover subjects such as dinosaurs, construction, math, music and arts, and much more.
If you would like to sponsor the purchase of a kit for the library, donations can be mailed to Bay Minette Public Library, 205 West 2nd Street, Bay Minette, AL 36507.
