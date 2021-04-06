BAY MINETTE, Ala. --The Bay Minette Beautification Committee is excited to add electronics to its Clean Out & Recycle Day event, set for 8 am to noon Saturday, April 24, at Bay Minette City Hall.

This event is free and open to the public.

United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Mobile will be set up to collect these items for recycling. They currently accept computers, laptops, DVD and Blu-Ray Players, Cell Phones, Tablets, Home/Office Telephones, Telecommunications Equipment, Keyboards, Cables: Audio/Video, HDMI, Coaxial, Computer Power, Computer Servers, Flat Screen Televisions, Flat Screen Monitors, Printers and Fax Machines.

To learn more about the electronics recycling program offered through UCP, visit http://ucpelectronicsrecycling.org/services/

"Clean Out & Recycle Day" will feature various recycling stations set up in the parking lot for tires, grease, aluminum, metals, cardboard, electronics, medications and numerous other items.

A shredder will also be set up for documents and files. The Shred-It truck will be on site to shred documents, files and other paper items.

North Baldwin Utilities will be on hand with its Cease the Grease program which accepts cooking oil.

No commercial oil, grease-trap waste, or petroleum-based motor oils will be accepted.

NBU received a grant from the Gulf Coast Resource Conservation and Development Council for a Water Quality & Grease Recycling Outreach program. The Cease the Grease program is a free service to the public and is a zero-profit endeavor.

NBU’s benefit is the decreased sewer issues attributed to residents recycling their grease and oil rather than pouring it down the drain.

The Chapman family will have a booth set up to accept soda tabs in support of the Ronald McDonald House in Mobile.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House, and the service it provides to families, visit: rmhcmobile.org/

The Bay Minette Police Department will have its drop box available to dispose of outdated or unwanted prescription medications (excluding liquid medications).

For more information about Clean Out & Recycle Day, call 251-580-1625.