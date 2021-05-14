FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Due to weather-related delays, the Bay Watch Boat Ramp in Fairhope, Alabama, will remain closed until Monday, May 17.

Renovations to the Bay Watch parking area include scraping the area and applying new gravel.

The fishing pier will remain open while the improvements are made. Anglers are asked to park outside of the marked construction area.

Updates will be provided on the MRD Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AlabamaMarineResourcesDivision.

For more information about the Bay Watch Boat Ramp or additional public boating access along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, visit www.outdooralabama.com/boating/coastal-alabama-boating-access or call the MRD Dauphin Island office at (251) 861-2882.