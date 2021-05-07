DAPHNE, Ala. --The thrill of victory was on full display tonight.
Bayside Academy boys soccer team captured a state championship with a 3-0 victory over Mars Hill.
It's the 3rd time the Admirals have brought home the title under Head Coach Jamie Ferguson.
His son, Luke, was named MVP of the title game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.