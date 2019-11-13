Bayside Academy is proud to have six student-athletes who signed today on National Letter of Intent Day.
Division I
• Alex Cook, Samford University (Track)
• Tori Roush, University of North Alabama (Golf)
Division II
• Jacque Martin, University of West Florida (Volleyball)
NAIA
• Ashton Lambert, University of Mobile (Softball)
• Ty Turner, University of Mobile (Soccer)
NJCAA
• Lucas Alday, Coastal Alabama Community College (Baseball)
Bayside Academy is an independent, coeducational, college preparatory day school for students in grades PK–12.
