BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --The Baldwin County High School Lady Tigers had a special someone on their minds during an area match-up against Robertsdale.
The team wore armbands in memory of Xavier Lee, a local student who battled cancer.
The team went on to win 8-0.
Assistant Coach Tabetha Davis said the team played with a little "extra juice" in his memory.
"The girls will wear these during games as a reminder of an awful disease that knows no boundaries and as a reminder of a young man who was taken way too soon," Davis said.
