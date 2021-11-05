BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Stakes are high tonight as Baldwin County High School gets ready to kick off in a couple of hours in the first game of the state playoffs.

The Tigers weren’t able to leave Bay Minette this morning though without a proper sendoff first!

Head Coach Scott Riales and his players soaked up the support Friday morning.

“We’re trying to keep our emotions in check, and as we get on the bus and load and go to understand we still have to prepare and get ourselves ready, but we’re excited though,” said Coach Riales.

But Coach was all the while making sure his team didn’t lose focus.

“We just try to make sure everyone’s prepared mentally and know their assignments and their roles and things to do so we feel like if you mentally prepare then the physical part will take care of itself,” said Coach Riales.

The football team wasn’t the only one being cheered on.

BCHS Cross Country also sending off some of their best to the state meet this weekend in Moulton.

For senior Anna Grace McKinnis this will be her fifth trip to state -- a school record.

“Its crazy that I’m already a senior, and I couldn’t have done it without my coach, he really has been there all five years supporting me and pushing me to be better and making me get that drive to go to state every year. And my teammates being super supportive, and being like a second family to me,” said McKinnis.

Baldwin County is getting ready for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Helena.