BCPSS hosts teacher job fair

Teachers from all over lined up at Baldwin County Coliseum this morning, as Baldwin County Public Schools held an in-person job fair with plenty of positions to fill.

Dozens of teachers came to meet principals from schools across Alabama’s largest county.

After the past year, its easy to see why top educators are in high demand.

Baldwin County schools says they have plenty of positions to fill, and usually have even more open at the end of the school year.

BCPSS says meeting teachers in person gives principals a chance to put a face with the name.

It also adds a more human element to the process after a year of isolation.

“We can get to see people face to face and actually have a good conversation with them ahead of time, so we’re more prepared for what could come in the future,” said Dana Bottoms, Principal of W.J. Carrol Elementary.

It also gives candidates a chance to see the personality of each school they don’t necessarily get to see applying online.

“Candidates can visit each of the tables, meet the principals, and find out a little bit about all of our schools. They’re unique and wonderful, and that can kind of help the candidates decide where they may be interested in applying,” said Ange Cooke, with BCPSS Human Resources.

Transportation services for the school system also had a booth at the fair.

The morning was dedicated to elementary school positions, with middle and high school candidates coming in the afternoon.

If you couldn’t make it, but are still interested in applying for an open position, click here.