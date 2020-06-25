BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force conducted an investigation at 28714 County Rd 87 Robertsdale on Wednesday, June 24, authorities announced today.
BCSO officials say it was discovered that 30-year-old Kyle Andrew Peterson, 46-year-old Janean Hampton Parks, and 45-year-old Troy Rene Spallino were in the process of manufacturing methamphetamine at the residence.
Evidence was collected and clean-up was conducted to neutralize the meth lab.
Peterson was arrested for Unlawful Manufacturing a Controlled substance 1st, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Spallino and Parks were arrested for Unlawful Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 2nd.
